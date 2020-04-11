Minnesota Coronavirus: Metro Transit COVID-19 Employee Contracts – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit is trying to figure out how a Heywood Garage employee hired COVID-19.

The employee did not operate a Metro Transit vehicle with the general public on board.

The union representing drivers says it is working with Metro Transit to ensure drivers get the proper protective gear.

Their biggest concern is not having what they need to stay safe.

"We have been lucky so far that this has not happened so far," said Ryan Timlin.

ATU Local 1005 President Ryan Timlin feels that the precautions established by Metro Transit have helped prevent COVID-19 from affecting operators and passengers. But, he knows that this virus does not comply with the rules.

“They implemented the rear entrance on the buses. We are removing the masks now, "Timlin said." They are working with us to remove the masks, and there have also been some delays, but we are solving those problems. "

Timlin says the employee was part of the time, in training, and only in contact with his coaches.

Those coaches are now out of work and quarantined.

"Not enough is being done at the moment to help these front-line workers," Timlin said.

Timlin says that misinformation about the use and effectiveness of the masks puts his organization at risk.

He understands and supports the state's efforts to take masks for drivers and give them to other essential workers.

"The nurses need something and the state had to go in and take half of the masks we had because it is a massive shortage for nurses who are in direct contact on a daily basis," said Timlin.

Timlin says there are ways the public can protect themselves and their drivers from the spread of COVID-19.

"If you see a bus that is full, don't get on it," Timlin said. "Avoid it. Wait the next bus if you can because some of these buses are full. "

Ensuring that only essential workers use public transportation is another way to help keep the virus at bay.

"We've been hearing stories of people hanging out and sitting on it and not going anywhere, so please, if you don't need to be outside, don't be outside," Timlin said.