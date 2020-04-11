Minnesota coronavirus: 3M lawsuit alleges price increase for personal protective equipment by New Jersey – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) – A New Jersey company falsely claimed it was an authorized distributor of 3M products when it tried to charge New York City five to six times the normal price for personal protective equipment, 3M said in a lawsuit filed Friday.

In documents filed in the Southern District of New York, 3M, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, accused Performance Supply LLC of trademark infringement, deceptive practices, and false advertising.

3M has not increased the price it charges for its respirators, the company said in the court filing, but wrote that "the unsavory characters continue their quests to take advantage of health workers, first responders and others in a time of need. and compensation "The fame of the 3M brand and brands. The defendant is an excellent example of this illegal behavior. "

A phone number listed for Performance Supply in Manalapan, NJ, was not accepting messages on Friday. No attorney was listed for the company on the court record.

N95 respiratory masks have become a valuable commodity as the new coronavirus has swept the country and inundated hospitals and long-term care facilities. Nurses and other health workers have dedicated themselves to designing their own masks or accepting donations of homemade masks to protect themselves from infections.

According to the lawsuit, Performance Supply offered to sell several million N95 respirator masks to the New York City Procurement Office last month. An exhibit attached to the lawsuit shows a quote sent to the city offering seven million masks at prices ranging from $ 6.05 to $ 6.35 per mask. The 3M suggested list price for respirators is between $ 1.02 and $ 1.31, the company said in the lawsuit.

To mislead city officials into thinking that Performance Supply was an authorized dealer, according to the lawsuit, the company used the 3M trademark throughout the price quote document and technical specification sheets.

The ruse almost worked, according to the lawsuit: In a bid evaluation document, city procurement officials referred to the company as a 3M supplier.

An email was sent to the mayor's office Friday for comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, as well as all proceeds from the alleged scheme, which 3M said it plans to donate to COVID-19 charities.

