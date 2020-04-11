Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have a "deep connection,quot; – she's in the "long haul,quot;!

Miley Cyrus really feels that she and Cody Simpson are "long term,quot; stuff and there is a very good reason why the singer / actress believes that the Australian singer will continue in her life for a long time. It turns out that she knows what she wants and really feels that she has found it!

But when it comes down to it, she apparently credits a previous relationship for helping her through her self-discovery process that led her to Miley today.

To some it may seem like Cody is just a rebound and someone he likes to have fun with, but that's not the case.

Miley and Cody have been dating for half a year and, as far as she is concerned, they will be together for many years to come!

So is! An internal report claims that she is in the long run!

‘Miley has gotten over her relationship with Liam (Hemsworth), and is now in a great place with Cody. Miley feels a level of comfort with Cody and definitely sees long-term potential with him, "the source said via HollywoodLife.

But he also thought that Liam Hemsworth was the previous one, since they were together for a decade. So how is this different?

The source explained that ‘She grew up in many ways while with Liam and came to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has that with Cody. They have a really deep connection. "

While she and Liam dated for much longer, that doesn't mean that her romance with Cody is less strong.

It makes sense since they were friends for a long time before they started dating.

Another source also shared through the same site that ‘Miley has found a love with Cody that is truly special. She feels that if she's been able to keep going, it's only fair that Liam keep going. "



