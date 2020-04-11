Michigan Roofing Company produces 20,000 medical gowns and counting – Up News Info Detroit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – It took just six days for a Saginaw company to change gears from manufacturing roofing systems to producing life-saving personal protective equipment in the form of isolation gowns and non-surgical face masks.

"What it does is offer full protection from front to back," said Mike Tracey, vice president of operations for Duro-Last, Inc.

Mike Tracey, vice president of operations, showed the dress to ABC12 on Thursday. It is made of flexible PVC film and repels liquids. That is incredibly useful when fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can make movies at a fast pace. That's the base product we use on our roofs, "said Tracey.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer again addressed the critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the front lines.

"The idea of ​​a reserve is a dream right now because we're just trying to get our hands on each mask, you know, N95 and surgical," said Whitmer. "Every dress we can get."

She said some hospitals have a few days of PPE while others have to find ways to conserve as much as they can, which can be difficult to do in the heat of battle.

Tracey explained that the dresses start with the PVC film, then go through the Eastman fabric cutting machine and cut the way they want.

With millimeter precision, the fabric cutter does its job, not only with gowns but also with masks. It is normally used for roofing materials.

"Once it's cut into shape, we fold them up and take them to the welding operation where the arms are welded. The entire process takes about 2 minutes for a gown," said Tracey.

50 workers are producing 3,000 dresses every day and 2,000 face masks, using their roofing technology to protect people rather than buildings. Tracey says they have produced 20,000 dresses so far.

“We developed the product in conjunction with Beaumont Hospital in Detroit Metro. They are kind of the center of the epidemic here in Michigan, and we mainly started shipping them to them, "Tracey said.

He says there were 12 prototypes of the dress before they agreed on the 13th, and that's the product we see today.

"We have also been able to fill supplies for some local businesses," Tracey said.

Her clients include fire departments, EMS, hospices, and home health centers. Tracey couldn't be more proud of the company's ability to pivot as fast as it has.

"The lady standing behind me at this table here goes home and makes masks by herself, in her own moment when she left," he said. "He doesn't normally work in this building and he just asked me if I could come here and work on this."

The company's workforce will drop from 50 to 70 next week. Tracey says they have partnered with Euclid Industries in Bay City to bring some of their staff to Saginaw.

"So it is a real pride for our business, for our owners," said Tracey. "To be a small local family business, we are just trying to do whatever part we can, and hope that others will do the same."

