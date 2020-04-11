Michael Buble gets creative in his children's homeschooling amid the coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

Although he initially found home schooling to be 'really difficult', the hit maker 'It's a Beautiful Day' reveals her creative method of keeping up with the curriculum for her young children.

Michael Buble you are becoming familiar with your children's homeschooling as coronavirus blockade continues

The singer previously said that he was finding educating his children (Noah, seven, Elias, four, and Vida, 20 months) "really difficult," adding: "If there is a heaven, the teachers will be there in great numbers because, my goodness. I am perhaps the worst! "

However, speaking to the UK television presenter Graham Norton In the Friday (April 10) installment of his chat show, via a live link from his basement in Vancouver, Canada, he shared the ingenious ways in which he has kept up with the plan studies.

"We are doing it, but I'm not good at it," he started. "We are adjusting and learning new things; I felt guilty that the kids were on their iPads or watching television until I muted the screen and turned on the captions and now, they are reading, I killed two birds …"

The star was in the middle of a tour when the shutdown occurred, but admitted the situation was too familiar to him, having previously been forced to leave a series of live shows when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

"It is not much different than when we go through our own family health scare and very quickly work loses its meaning," said the singer, who shares his children with his wife. Luisana LopilatoHe confessed, "For me, doing the right thing was the only option. I think I was one of the first artists to go offline and I felt horrible about it, but I know I'm going to do the shows."

He added: "The day they say: 'We're all fine', I'll be back on stage."