Meghan Duggan replaces Danvers gym teacher who fights coronavirus

Danvers native Meghan Duggan is the captain of the US women's ice hockey team. But now she participates as a virtual gym teacher at her elementary school, while her former physical education teacher Jen Mscisz recovers from COVID-19.

Duggan is making exercise videos to help keep young students active at home. According to Duggan, Mscisz was struggling to do his job remotely, so Duggan stepped in. Duggan described Mscisz as a mentor.

"I wanted to do everything I could," Duggan told the Globe. “For some reason, I remember that when I was a high school student and an elementary school boy, I just connected with her. She was someone I admired athletically, because she was a great athlete and I was an aspiring athlete at that age. She and others in my community have supported my Olympic journey for the last 20 years of my life. "

Duggan hopes Mscisz "gets better every day." Duggan said he has been in and out of the hospital "a little."

Duggan, 32, is generally in charge of leading a team of elite athletes. The three-time Olympian takes on her new challenge to keep Willis E. Thorpe Elementary School children physically active through virtual exercise classes.

Duggan assisted Willis E. Thorpe two decades ago, and is now returning to where it all began. She is also a busy mother, since she gave birth to her son, George, on February 29.

"I think having a child changed my whole life and my way of thinking about everything," said Duggan. "It's a very difficult time for everyone right now. To have a really small chance to make a little boy smile, help a friend and a community that matters so much to me, I couldn't say yes fast enough."

The first video was about three minutes. She introduced herself and spoke to them about the importance of social distancing, but also about staying active. She led them through squats, foot taps, running stairs, and more.

"He could be the on-call gym teacher for the next two weeks, so we'll see," Duggan said.