McCartney's handwritten lettering "Hey Jude,quot; sells at virtual auction for $ 910K – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Money can't buy you love, or so the Beatles sang, but it can hook a part of the history of pop music.

On Friday, a lucky collector bought Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics from the 1968 Beatles classic "Hey Jude,quot; during an online auction for $ 910,000.

McCartney's hastily scribbled notes for a studio recording of the song were among 250 items from the Beatles' memories, including an annotated filming script for the band's "Hello, Goodbye,quot; music video from 1967 and a standing ashtray. used by Ringo Starr at the Abbey Road recording studios in London, according to Julien & # 39; s Auctions, based in Los Angeles.

The auction house did not disclose the name or location of the buyer for the "Hey Jude,quot; letter, except that it is a collector living in the United States. The original estimate for the value of the letter was $ 160,000, Julien said.

McCartney originally wrote "Hey Jude,quot; for Lennon's son Julian, 5, during John's separation from his first wife, Cynthia Lennon.

Another best seller was a vintage Ludwig bass drum patch with the Beatles logo used at the Cow Palace Arena in San Francisco in 1964. The original estimate for the piece was $ 50,000, although it ended up selling for $ 200,000.

A drawing by John Lennon and Yoko Ono featured in the couple's 1969 documentary "Bed in Peace,quot; was $ 93,750, according to Julien & # 39; s.

The online live auction included an auctioneer who made the video streaming sale in front of a global audience of registered bidders and fans who broadcast the event live from their homes.

