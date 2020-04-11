Mayor Bill de Blasio says the fight against New York's coronavirus is looking up. – Deadline

Mayor Bill de Blasio screamed at New Yorkers on Friday night, saying, "We asked them to do something unimaginable": social estrangement in the country's busiest place. The mayor appeared on HBO virtually reconstituted Real time with Bill Maher Just as things in the Big Apple, the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus pandemic, looked a little brighter.

“Hospitalizations … are growing less. The use of fans was very high. It's lower now, "he told Maher." We're still seeing more cases every day than the day before. But "people in this city did something mentally and logistically difficult … and that's why our leadership in healthcare he believes some of these numbers are declining. "

Related story Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi made $ 6.3M in 2019, says priority is ensuring cinemas open after pandemic

The second pandemic-infused episode of Real time It begins again in Maher's backyard, where the host delivered his opening monologue in the rain under a large umbrella. He was not happy wet and quarantined. "Last night I was so lonely that I had a house invader and I said, 'Look, you're here, stay for dinner.'

Vice President and Founder and President of the Al Gore Climate Reality Project, which aired later, drew a clear parallel between the pandemic and climate change: Don't wait until it's too late. "The real connection is that scientists have warned us about the coronavirus and the climate crisis, and we've seen what happens when you wait too long to hear the warnings."

Maher and Ian Bremmer, President of the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and TV presenter, were relieved together that President Trump seems so interested in deflecting blame for the crisis that he is missing the perfect opportunity for an authoritarian takeover that many they feared, like what Hungary had feared. Prime Minister Victor Oban is using COVID-19 to extend a state of emergency and crush minorities.

Trump is "so interested in avoiding any kind of responsibility that he is acting like a weak president." Interesting, ”said Maher.

She checked in with comedian and SiriusXM host Nikki Glaser at her parents' home in St. Louis, where she was smoking a lot of marijuana and weaning off antidepressants in case she couldn't find more. “A month ago I had two television shows in development. This Saturday I am hosting a Taylor Swift dance party at Zoom for charity. Things have changed, "he said.

Maher, no matter how wet and downcast, some political zingers can always be trusted. "Bernie Sanders supporters … did not expect Bernie to resign," he said. "They said it only proves that he is part of the conspiracy against Bernie Sanders."

So the fate of the world rests on Joe Biden. The force of light, or as the Jedi call it, Obi-Wan, where am I? "