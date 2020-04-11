Mario Isola: the boss of Pirelli F1 who volunteers to fight the coronavirus

In conversation with F1 super Mario as the Pirelli boss talks working frontline in Italy's COVID-19 fight, the 2020 season, and more

















Mario Isola is an atypical F1 hero. In fact, he's a more fictional superhero: a responsible day job; costume change and special missions at night. Only it really is. Pirelli's F1 Chief volunteered as a paramedic at age 18 and has served for thirty years in Milan ambulances.

After a fortnight of isolation on his return to Italy (a Pirelli employee working in Melbourne tested positive for coronavirus), he quickly returned to the front line when the epidemic in his homeland reached its peak.

"Last Sunday I was on my night shift and starting at 7pm," he tells me. "We never came back until five in the morning. We had mission after mission and after such a night it's quite heavy. I came home and needed to rest because it had a huge impact."

"As a driver, I am isolated in the front of the truck trying to avoid contact with people in the back, but if necessary I have to support the other guys, so I have to use additional protection."

"It is strange. You cannot take relatives of the patient. That is quite difficult from a psychological point of view, because any relative, any friend can be a great support. Instead, they have to go to the hospital alone. Sometimes we are talking about older people and so the family does not know if they will see that relative again. "

If you watch the video you can hear the fatigue in his voice. Much has changed in a short time. In July Mario hosted lunch with some journalists, including me and Ben Hunt, who reminded me of their other work through their excellent article last week.

In a sunny beer garden in Chelsea (remember) Mario explained how his volunteer work, mostly at night, gave him a glimpse into life amid the glamor and hype of F1. Back then, I hardly expected this. Even six weeks ago, did anyone in F1 expect this?

"I am sure that compared to Melbourne and compared to (the winter tests in) Barcelona there is a different perception of the problem. If you remember when we were in Barcelona for the first week, everyone was 100% sure that it was just a problem from China "Ah, it's not our problem. She's Chinese. We will postpone the race. No matter. We'll find a solution and we'll be fine. "

"Then in the second (test) session they said the problem was in Italy. 'It still doesn't matter'. Then in Melbourne everyone realized it was a global problem and not a only country. "

Daily work requires regular conferences with F1 teams and governing bodies as embryonic plans for a revised schedule take shape. A start in July, with three weekends, a weekend after hours depends more than anything on the supply of tires.

"18 races in six months is really a lot. We have already produced tires for Bahrain, Vietnam and China, so all those tires are available. They are in containers returning to the UK. We have started production for another couple of races and obviously as As soon as a draft calendar appears, we will work on a plan to produce the tires that are needed.

"For events abroad, it's a little bit more difficult, not just for the tires but also for the team, because we have several kits that travel the world. If we start having triple headers, it will be difficult to cover the different countries. But I am sure they will create a sensible situation for us to supply the tires. "

If the season can be restarted, could it also stop again? What if there is a second round of infections? The Pirelli individual who tested positive for coronavirus after Melbourne has fully recovered, but is the tire supplier in a particularly vulnerable position?

"Pirelli is on all teams. In Melbourne, we decided to prevent engineers from visiting the installation area. We divided installers into two shifts to reduce the number of people who have more space to avoid close contact."

"In hospitality, we separated the offices to avoid close contact. The Italians and the British were kept separate to avoid the spread of the virus to different countries. Installers and engineers have contact with the teams, so if someone has contact with the Pirelli guys, so they spread the virus to the rest of Formula 1, so that's not a good thing. That's why we made so many plans to reduce, I can't help but reduce this possibility once we restart.

"I hope that from these negative situations we can learn. We can learn how lucky we are in many different aspects of our lives. I think we talked about this in the past and told them that this type of voluntary activity has given me feedback on how lucky I am. in my normal life. But every day, the same nurses and doctors are much more exposed than us. I am grateful for these people who are sacrificing their lives. Please note that in Italy we have more than 80 doctors who died. They have put their lives at risk. "

Your own risks are taken lightly. However, he is one of F1's heroes in all of this – a real-life super Mario.