Manoj Bajpayee and his family were stranded in Uttarakhand due to the confinement

While all Bollywood celebrities are having a hard time staying locked inside their homes due to the closure, Manoj Baypayee has the reverse. You are locked away from the comforts of home in a distant land.

Bajpayee was filming a movie in Uttarakhand when the closure was announced. Before they could catch a flight back to Mumbai, all means of transportation were seized, leaving the actor stranded on a distant outskirts of Uttarakhand, where there is no television or adequate mobile network.





A source close to Manoj reports: “I was shooting a movie with Deepak Dobriyal in the desert when the disaster occurred after just 4 days of filming. Manoj has no means of returning to Mumbai. He has been trapped in Uttarkhand for more than three weeks. Unless the lock is lifted, there is nothing I can do. Fortunately he has his wife Shabana and daughter with him. Then everyone is entertained. While Deepak Dobriyal, who was shooting with Manoj in Uttarakhand, is alone. His wife and children are in Mumbai. "Affirming the same text message from Manoj of Uttarakhand he said:" We are all here safe. Take care of yourself and stay safe.

We hope Manoj Bajpayee and his family stay safe and return to the comforts of home soon.