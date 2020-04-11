Man in his 30s shot to death in Wilmington unincorporated area – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities investigated Saturday the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in an unincorporated area of ​​Los Angeles.

The deputies responded to Wilmington Avenue and 65th Street on Friday, just after 10 p.m., after a gunshot call was heard.

When they arrived, they located a victim who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in his 30s.

No further details are available immediately. The incident does not appear to be gang related.

An investigation is ongoing.