Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell begins working at Walmart amid the coronavirus pandemic

The daughter of Mama June and 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star Anna Cardwell is now working at a Walmart! The reality show celebrity took to his favorite social media app, Instagram, to share this news amid the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

As fans know, this occurs after the 25-year-old shared with the public her $ 47,000 plastic surgery makeover!

Along with a selfie, Anna wrote: "When you're ready to stop counting people all day #walmart #lovemyjob."

His legend, in addition to revealing his new job, related to the fact that there are new rules that limit a certain number of people entering a store at one time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is a necessary measure intended to help curb the spread of the contagion while specialists are working on a vaccine.

Furthermore, not making the virus spread too fast also means flattening the curve and not overwhelming the medical system any more than it already is, and therefore avoiding having to make drastic decisions about who gets a bed and a respirator and who do not.

That said, it seems that Anna is taking her job very seriously and carefully counting the number of people who enter her Walmart at once.

The reality TV star received high praise for risking his own health and life by working like this.

Here are a couple of the sweet comments he received below the post: "Thank you for risking your life for customers … I work disinfecting at Walmart." "Wow, for being on TV and working at Walmart …! & # 39;

As mentioned above, this occurs weeks after she debuted her full body plastic surgery transformation.

Ad %MINIFYHTML94017ad67ccded98019f2ec57998fffc22% %MINIFYHTML94017ad67ccded98019f2ec57998fffc22%

She made sure to say hi to her doctors, writing in the title: ‘I can finally share photos from my makeover trip and introduce you to the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me so beautiful! Follow them, they all changed my life! "



Post views:

0 0