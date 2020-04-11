Madhuri Dixit shares some interesting facts about her iconic song Ek Do Teen

Madhuri Dixit Nene has ruled Bollywood for several years. It is impossible to choose one of your movies as a favorite. Madhuri Dixit has been everyone's favorite for decades and from Dhak Dhak to Tabah Ho Gaye, she has always been elegant with her dance performances. But if there's one dance number that brought her fame, it's Tezaab's Ek Do Teen.

Tezaab was released in 1988 and turned out to be a box office hit, and Madhuri's hit song Ek Do Teen was the film's USP. The iconic hook step remains everyone's favorite on the dance floor. In the midst of the shutdown, the actress turned to her Twitter account to speak to her fans and answer their questions. In this fun shoot, he revealed lots of details about the iconic song. Right after he told us how he had rehearsed the song for 10 to 15 days for the audience to go crazy over the dance number and throw money on the screen. Take a look at his tweets to find out more about it.



"Let's start our listening party #SunoSunaoWithMD with #EkDoTeen! From the start of rehearsals 10-15 days before filming to filming with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special. Send me your questions and share your memories of the song with me. "

Send me your questions and share your memories of the song with me. – Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 10, 2020

A fan asked an interesting question about the male version of the song on social media: “We think the male version of #EkDoTeen was filmed after the release of the film since its version became so popular! This was the first song of its kind to have something like this. Did you always know it would gain popularity? Madhuri responded to the tweet saying, "I didn't know the song would become that popular. But it definitely feels great that it has!

In another tweet, he recalled the dance number and said, “The hook step became so popular at the time. I was surprised to learn that people used to demand that the song be played in theaters before the movie could go on and throw money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back so many memories. "

Well, we will never be able to beat the iconic Madhuri songs. The actress was last seen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank last year. His next project has yet to be announced and we can't wait to see it on the big screen.