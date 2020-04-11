Luke Dorn's life after rugby league | Rugby League News





Luke Dorn enjoyed two spells with Castleford

The rugby league and mining are rooted in the Hunter Valley region of Australia, so it is perhaps not surprising that Luke Dorn has been involved in both.

The Maitland native played at the highest level in the sport for 14 years, including two spells with the Castleford Tigers and London Broncos, plus one season with the Salford Red Devils.

After hanging up his boots in 2018 after a stint as a player / coach for his hometown semi-professional club, the 37-year-old is now forging a second career in the real world. However, the former full-back or stand-off has been found using many skills from his game days.

"I work in an office where we supply equipment to the mines and in that office environment there are many transferable skills," Dorn told the Golden Point Daily podcast

"That discipline, that teamwork, that trust and being able to trust you. You are not going to know all the technical things as soon as you enter a new industry, but you have enough basic skills to implement yourself in a team and know exactly where you fit in.

"Then you find your leadership and communication skills, and all the things we take for granted really shine.

"I still tell guys about our training or our sport once a week about how similar it is to what we would do or what I would suggest in that situation."

Dorn has found that the transition from life as a professional athlete to working in a regular job is almost seamless and he believes his sports career has prepared him well.

Having free weekends to spend time with your family and not carry the various aches and pains that accumulate during the season has also been a welcome bonus.

"The rugby league certainly prepares you for the transition to business if you are ready for it, if you are prepared to have something new and learn about it," said Dorn.

"I like that the regiment knows what you are doing, the eight to four or whatever your day is and when you finish the job you are done."

Luke Dorn first moved to the Super League with the London Broncos

"When you return home, you have much more time with your children and your family, and freedom to do whatever you want on the weekend."

"Not waking up with a shattered head or being unable to walk is the added bonus, but I've found the transition to be really good."

After spending the 2003 and 2004 NRL seasons with the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters respectively, Dorn made the decision to move to the Super League with the Broncos in 2005.

That started a 14-year stint in the UK, and the highest point could come in 2014 when he reached the Challenge Cup final with Castleford, only to be defeated by Leeds Rhinos.

Unlike some players, Dorn was in the fortunate position of being able to retire on his own terms as well, which has further facilitated the transition to life beyond rugby.

"One of the telltale factors is my decision to retire, rather than being told that there were no deals, it is one that has really helped me," Dorn said.

"I have no one to resent and it was time for me to raise it."