Look: Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts "Normal Degree,quot; for November

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a conversation with Brian Williams of MSNBC that aired on Friday, said he expects a "real degree of normality,quot; for November.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, declined to comment specifically on the presidential election, but offered an idea of ​​what society as a whole might look like at the time.

"If you got away with it, and I know November seems like a long time to many people from now on, would people in all 50 states have the right and the ability to vote by mail?" Williams asked.

"Again, Brian, that's not my area of ​​expertise," said Fauci. "I hope that by November we will have things under such control that we can have a real degree of normality. That is my interest and my job as a public health person. "

See the clip here, along with one in which Fauci addresses the lack of evidence and what other factors can determine when people can return to work or school.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.