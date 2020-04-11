Look back at the best Coachella accessories of all time

ME! Illustrations / Getty Images
When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you will certainly find them at Coachella.
For over 20 years, the annual festival has brought together stars and fans in Indio in the name of music, with a prominent fashion side. As has been customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (recently two) filled with performances and famous lead artists as attendees bask in the California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits.
While the Coachella style is unique, it wouldn't be complete without the assortment of colorful and eye-catching layered accessories from fashionistas that swing them with confidence. And really, the bolder the better.
From practically mandatory flower crowns to sequin capes, small sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringes, it's arguably the inventive accessory that takes Coachella outfits to another level of dress.
Although this year's Coachella was postponed until October due to the current coronavirus pandemic, attendees will have to wait a few more months to put on the unforgettable looks they have planned for the big event.
While we're counting down the days to go for festival time and all those unique outfits to debut, here's a look at some of the best Coachella accessories of all time so far, including, of course, this cape sequin:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202039 / rs_634x1024-200409142812-634-Coachella_Style_1_MP_4.9.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085185″ alt=”Coachella style”/>
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella
Sequins galore
As is always the case in fashion, sequins never go out of style, even at Coachella. And, with so many ways to wear them, they easily trick out any outfit, especially in the shape of this cape.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202039 / rs_634x1024-200409142811-634-Coachella_Style_3_MP_4.9.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1085184″ alt=”Coachella style”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Featured hats
With the California sun falling, Coachella attendees fuse style and shade with the help of fun, modern hats.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404125412-634-coachella-street-style-dress-flow-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994497″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella
Metal wings
Open your wings and fly! Many festival goers add dynamism to their bold outfits by adding colorful metallic wings. Also, who doesn't want to dance with a set of butterfly wings?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404123720-634-coachella-style-2018-glitter-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994479″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Face and body jewelry
If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then face and body jewelry are the perfect companions to have at the Coachella Valley Festival of Music and Arts. In any case, this is he place to let your personality shine (literally and figuratively) with blinding face and body jewelry.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404124718-634-Coachella-style-red-boots-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994491″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella
Chain mail tops
Let your chain mail tops be your armor at the music and arts festival in Indio, California. Wear them alone or with a bandeau underneath, either way, it will surely bring glitter and glamor to the outdoor event.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_1024x759-190404123839-1024-coachella-style-glitter-hair-2018-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994480″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Hair shine
When people think of the beauty of Coachella, hair shine is at the top of the list. Many festival goers shine their braids, pigtails, top knots and more; There really is no wrong way to follow this trend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404124212-634-coachella-style-white-cowboy-hat-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994485″ alt=”Coachella, Street style, iconic Coachella looks”/>
Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
Mesh Dresses
Mesh dresses are sent to heaven, and have become a staple of Coachella's wardrobe. The material is not only breathable during rising temperatures in Indio, California, it adds a bit of fun to any outfit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_1024x759-190404125247-1024-coachella-aimee-song-style-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994495″ alt=”Coachella, Aimee Song”/>
Photo by Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images
Clear visors
Transparent visors are making a great comeback in a cool and stylish way. With the resurgence of clear shoes, clear visors are the new "it,quot; item to wear. If you want something to match your bold ensemble, thankfully many come in bright shades.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404124012-634-rihanna-coachella-fenty-style-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994483″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for PUMA
Tiny sunglasses
This 90s trend was all over Coachella last year when Rihanna, Bella Hadid and more celebrities shook the Matrix-Inspired sunnies. It is safe to say that it will reappear at this year's festival, considering that the trend remains strong.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 603px,quot; data-width = "603,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_1024x1104-190404141142-1024_55823669_188384448802838_8721594309654440662_n.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994511″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
sn0ok via Instagram
Facial seals
Let your creative side come free, now that facial seals are one thing in the 3-day event. From star shapes to horoscope signs, you can show your mood in full screen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404124331-634-Coachella-street-style-yellow-skirt-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994487″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Belt bags
Another old school fashion trend that sprang from death? Fanny packs. As well as being practical during the music festival, they come in sleek designs that we dare say are more cutting edge than anything else that hits Coachella.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404123148-634-coachella-pink-hair-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994474″ alt=”Coachella 2018, street style”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Color extensions
Nothing says that I have come to Coachella as bright and striking extensions. While this is not new in any way, it does add a pop of color to any outfit and many seem to love this trend at the music festival.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404125137-634-olivia-culpo-coachella-2018-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994493″ alt=”Coachella, Olivia Culpo”/>
Photo by Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Republic Records
Western fashion
Go ahead and yell yeehaw at the top of your lungs when you show up in your western clothes. This style has become part of the festival season with many elegant country outfits, from dazzling boots to embellished vests.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404125706-634-badgalriri_17933972_275237106269667_7862439497961570304_n_1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "-99_id-"” alt=”Coachella, Street style, rihanna”/>
badgalriri
Verified
Facial masks
Not to be confused with sheet masks, face masks are more popular than ever in Coachella. Especially after the "Love on the Brain,quot; singer dazzled in a rhinestone-encrusted piece.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017317 / rs_634x1024-170417040550-634-VanessaAnneHudgens_Mk041717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 803244″ alt=”Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella”/>
Roger / AKM-GSI
Crochet style
Crochet, but make it fashionable! This look may remind you of a 70s craft room, but it's a staple of style at Coachella. With stylish prints and breathable material, what's not to love?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404125341-634-coachella-style-afro-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994496″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Coachella
Scarf accessories
Scarves are not only cute accessories, but useful after a long (re: sweaty) day in the desert. Many wear them as necklaces, bracelets, and hair pieces during the festival, and this trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere. It is very practical!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018323 / rs_634x1024-180423035503-634-Cardi-B-Coachella-2-LT-042318.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 904152″ alt=”Cardi B, Coachella Weekend 2″/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella
Bondage Designs
Bondage outfits have been around for many years, and it's no surprise that the style has taken on a life of its own at the Coachella music and arts festival.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017314 / rs_634x1024-170414201145-634.Kylie-Jenner-Coachella-2.kg.041417.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 803086″ alt=”Kylie Jenner, Coachella”/>
Splash News
Shiny wigs
Colorful wigs are nothing new, however Coachella features the wildest and fiercest styles. Most notably, Kylie Jenner She is a fan of wearing her rainbow colored wigs during the 3-day event. From highlighter pink to neon green, you're not afraid to dress up this season.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018314 / rs_634x1024-180414081517-634-alessandra-ambrosio-coachella41418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 902484″ alt=”Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella, 2018″/>
Timur Emek / GC Images
Fringe Fashion
Fringe has always been a staple of music events, and in recent years, frilly, fluid material has taken a new life at Coachella. From jackets to wallets to boots, bangs are everywhere.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404123647-634-coachella-style-2014-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994478″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Coachella
Flower crown
It would be a crime not to include flower wreaths on this list. The Ethereal Helmet is almost synonymous with festival season, and has become so popular that it is hard to imagine a Coachella outfit without a flower crown.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404123415-634-Blue-coachella-style-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994477″ alt=”Coachella 2018, Street style”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Face and body shine
Similar to the trend of face and body jewelry, adding glitter everywhere is he What to do at the festival From rainbow colored spots to a classic silver tone, adding shine to your body and / or face will add a touch of color to your wardrobe.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_1024x759-190404124603-1024-coachella-kimbra-performance-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994489″ alt=”Coachella, Kimbra”/>
Photo by Chelsea Lauren / WireImage
Futuristic fashion
Many are known to sport eccentric outfits during Coachella, and among them is the futuristic fashion trend. While this lewk has been around for quite some time (have you seen Bounty hunter?), everyone does their best during this season.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201934 / rs_634x1024-190404125215-634-coachella-festival-style-dress-me-04419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 994494″ alt=”Coachella, Street style”/>
Photo by Presley Ann / Getty Images for Coachella
Space buns
Space bow hairstyle is not only fun, festive, and totally cute, it's practical. Hello, no hair on your face! Many spice it up with bold accessories (like pins, butterfly clips, or shiny hairpins) to make it more unique.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015312 / 634.kendall-fergie.cm.41214.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 578235″ alt=”Coachella Music Festival, Kendall Jenner, Fergie, Hailey Baldwin”/>
AKM-GSI
Boho style
Although bohemian fashion has been around for decades, many put this style trend on full display during the music festival. From flowy skirts and peasant tops to ruffled dresses and twisted-front headbands, this look will always be in style.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015231 / rs_634x951-150331165658-634.Coachella.ms.033115.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 574046″ alt=”Coachella 2014″/>
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
Flash Tattoos
Nothing screams Coachella more than flash tattoos. These charming temporary tattoos will add a boost to any of the festival outfits.
