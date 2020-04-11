Look back at the best Coachella accessories of all time

When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you will certainly find them at Coachella.

For over 20 years, the annual festival has brought together stars and fans in Indio in the name of music, with a prominent fashion side. As has been customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (recently two) filled with performances and famous lead artists as attendees bask in the California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits.

While the Coachella style is unique, it wouldn't be complete without the assortment of colorful and eye-catching layered accessories from fashionistas that swing them with confidence. And really, the bolder the better.

From practically mandatory flower crowns to sequin capes, small sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringes, it's arguably the inventive accessory that takes Coachella outfits to another level of dress.