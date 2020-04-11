LMU Poll Says 95% of Angelenos Support Safer Home Orders; Garcetti says highway works projects are intensifying – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In his briefing on Friday about the city's response to the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new voting efforts by Loyola Marymount University and also extended the city's Safer at Home order until Dec. 15. May, reflecting the county's morning announcement.

According to associate director Brianne Gilbert, the survey data showed that 95% of all Angelenos supported the Safer at Home order and 59% said that the local government response to the pandemic was correct, although 30% said that local governments could do even more.

Gilbert also reported that the majority of respondents were able to give accurate answers when asked how they could better protect themselves and others from contracting the virus and were able to list the symptoms associated with the disease.

However, the survey results also showed that 48% of Angelenos have been laid off or had their hours reduced, and that the most affected tend to be younger with lower incomes and that 1 in 5 he has no one to depend on for care.

"Another statistic I have shared is that 50% of households have someone over the age of 65 and / or someone with a pre-existing medical condition, so half of our households have people who are more likely to die if they receive COVID- 19 ", Garcetti said. "This is the type of information that arms us to make the right decisions."

The full report will be available on the university's website on Saturday morning.

Garcetti also announced that the city was stepping up roadworks projects with fewer cars on the roads due to the permanence of orders in the home.

"With so many people staying in their homes right now, we are reorienting ourselves because we have an incredible opportunity to do even more," he said. "So tonight I am announcing that Streets L.A., our street services bureau, is changing street paving and some major streets that move from some residential streets to main corridors."

The change, part of the Mayor's recently announced ADAPT program, will lessen the impact of noise and highway disruption on people staying at home, while speeding up work on major highways.

"We are always caught between people who say, 'Don't do this during rush hour' and 'Do it fast,'" Garcetti said. "Well, we don't have rush hour now, and we can do it quickly."

The first hospitals to participate are White Memorial, California Medical Center, and Northridge Medical Center. Additionally, the city is partnering with Glendale Memorial Hospital to support its staff with stipends and child care referrals.