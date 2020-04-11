Home Sports Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;...

Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament, scores and how to stream the semi-finals and finals for ESPN players only

Lisa Witt
NBA fans would have been enjoying the last week of the regular season had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic that shut down live sporting events around the world. But fans can still see some of their favorite players in live competition on Saturday during the semifinals and finals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player's Tournament.

The semifinal round begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN with a showdown between Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and sun guard Devin Booker. Harrell easily handled Damontas Sabonis 73-51 in the first round and defeated Derrick Jones Jr. 71-66 in the quarterfinals. Booker won his first game 85-75 against Michael Porter Jr. and then posted a 71-55 quarterfinal victory over Rui Hachimura.

The second semifinal game begins at 7 p.m., with Suns center Deandre Ayton facing Clippers guard Patrick Beverly. Ayton posted a 57-41 win in the first round against Zach Lavine and snuck in for Trae Young 73-66 in the quarterfinals. Beverly blew Hassan Whiteside 84-54 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she then earned a 69-62 victory over Andre Drummond.

The championship game will begin at 9 p.m. among the winners of the semifinal games.

Sporting News is following live updates from the last night of the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament. Follow below for full results.

Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament, scores

Semifinals

Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker

(The game starts at 5 p.m. Eastern Time)

Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley

(Game starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Live broadcast and how to watch the tournament of & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

ESPN, ESPN2 and the Watch ESPN app are the only ways to watch the "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players live.

Here is the TV broadcast schedule the Saturday schedule for the semifinals. The tournament can be broadcast through the ESPN app and NBA social media on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, but only after the end of the live broadcast on ESPN.

The championship match will end the night.

%MINIFYHTML609df51f78a35435691d9614ba45cda910%
Match Start time television channel
Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker 5 pm. ET ESPN
Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley 7 p.m. ET ESPN
Harrell / Booker vs. Ayton / Beverley 9 p.m. ET ESPN

A broadcast of the matches will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Below is a feed.

Tournament group results & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Round Match Winner Outcome
one Kevin Durant vs. Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. 78-62
one Zach Lavine vs. Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton 57-41
one Bring Young against Harrison Barnes Bring young 101-59
one Hassan Whiteside vs. Patrick Beverley Patrick Beverley 84-54
one Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura 74-71
one Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr. Devin Booker 85-75
one Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins Andre Drummond 101-49
one Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis Montrezl harrell 73-51
two Devin Booker vs. Rui Hachimura Devin Booker 71-55
two Montrezl Harrell vs. Derrick Jones Jr. Montrezl harrell 71-66
two Bring Young against Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton 73-66
two Andre Drummond vs. Patrick Beverly Patrick Beverley 69-62

