Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament, scores and how to stream the semi-finals and finals for ESPN players only

NBA fans would have been enjoying the last week of the regular season had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic that shut down live sporting events around the world. But fans can still see some of their favorite players in live competition on Saturday during the semifinals and finals of the "NBA 2K,quot; Player's Tournament.

The semifinal round begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN with a showdown between Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and sun guard Devin Booker. Harrell easily handled Damontas Sabonis 73-51 in the first round and defeated Derrick Jones Jr. 71-66 in the quarterfinals. Booker won his first game 85-75 against Michael Porter Jr. and then posted a 71-55 quarterfinal victory over Rui Hachimura.

The second semifinal game begins at 7 p.m., with Suns center Deandre Ayton facing Clippers guard Patrick Beverly. Ayton posted a 57-41 win in the first round against Zach Lavine and snuck in for Trae Young 73-66 in the quarterfinals. Beverly blew Hassan Whiteside 84-54 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she then earned a 69-62 victory over Andre Drummond.

The championship game will begin at 9 p.m. among the winners of the semifinal games.

Sporting News is following live updates from the last night of the "NBA 2K,quot; Players Tournament. Follow below for full results.

Live updates from the & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; tournament, scores

Semifinals

Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker

(The game starts at 5 p.m. Eastern Time)

Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley

(Game starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Live broadcast and how to watch the tournament of & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

ESPN, ESPN2 and the Watch ESPN app are the only ways to watch the "NBA 2K,quot; Tournament of Players live.

Here is the TV broadcast schedule the Saturday schedule for the semifinals. The tournament can be broadcast through the ESPN app and NBA social media on Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, but only after the end of the live broadcast on ESPN.

The championship match will end the night.

Match Start time television channel Montrezl Harrell vs. Devin Booker 5 pm. ET ESPN Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley 7 p.m. ET ESPN Harrell / Booker vs. Ayton / Beverley 9 p.m. ET ESPN

A broadcast of the matches will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Below is a feed.

Tournament group results & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;