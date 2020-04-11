Live broadcast: Here's how to watch Easter Sunday services online, on TV

With Massachusetts houses of worship closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, churches are making Easter Sunday services available to the faithful, both online and on television.

Here is a partial list of some Boston area churches that broadcast or broadcast Easter services:

Archdiocese of Boston

Boston Holy Cross Cathedral. —Suzanne Kreiter / Globe Staff

Cardinal Sean O & # 39; Malley will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. Mass can be seen on Boston CW56 television stations from 8 am to 9 am, on WHDH-TV Channel 7 from 11 am to noon, as well as on CatholicTV in Boston (both cable and online) three times on Sunday: 11 am, 7 pm and 11:30 pm

You can view or download the Easter Sunday Mass program here.

Park Street Church, Boston

The steeple of Boston's Park Street Church. —David L. Ryan / Globe Staff

Boston's historic Park Street Church is making its Easter Sunday services available online. According to the church website, there will be a service at 11 a.m. with choir and organ and at 4 p.m. service with the church band on Sunday nights. The services can be broadcast through the church's website or through its live YouTube broadcast.

Printable newsletters are available here.

Emmanuel Church, Boston

The Emmanuel Church in Boston will broadcast its service on Easter Sunday starting at 10 a.m. It can be viewed through the church's website and Facebook page.

The newsletters can be downloaded from the website.

Trinity Church Boston

Boston Trinity Church. —David L. Ryan / Globe Staff

Trinity Church Boston will hold an Easter Sunday worship from home starting at 9:45 a.m. You can see it on the church's Facebook page.

Local churches

Some local churches also broadcast Easter Sunday services. Contact your local church to find out if it is offering services online.

