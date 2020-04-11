Listen to Queen Elizabeth II's first Easter message

Queen Elizabeth II It is spreading more hope and optimism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a special Easter message released Saturday, the day before the holidays.

The audio of the 93-year-old monarch speaking to the public was released on the royal family's social media channels. This is the first time she has released an Easter message, and it occurs when she and millions of people around the world practice social distancing at home.

"Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness," he said. "These occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to all cultures and attract people of all faiths and none. They light up on birthday cakes and family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a fountain of light. It unites us. "

"As the night of the Saturday before Easter falls, many Christians would normally light candles together," he continued. "In church, one light passed into another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles were lit. It is a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed down from the first Passover by each generation to now,quot;.