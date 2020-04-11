Listen to Queen Elizabeth II's first Easter message

Queen Elizabeth II It is spreading more hope and optimism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a special Easter message released Saturday, the day before the holidays.
The audio of the 93-year-old monarch speaking to the public was released on the royal family's social media channels. This is the first time she has released an Easter message, and it occurs when she and millions of people around the world practice social distancing at home.
"Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness," he said. "These occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to all cultures and attract people of all faiths and none. They light up on birthday cakes and family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a fountain of light. It unites us. "
"As the night of the Saturday before Easter falls, many Christians would normally light candles together," he continued. "In church, one light passed into another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles were lit. It is a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed down from the first Passover by each generation to now,quot;.
She said, "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by staying separate we keep others safe. But Easter is not canceled; in fact, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ in the The first Easter Day gave his followers a new hope and a new purpose, and we can all be encouraged by this. We know that the Coronavirus will not defeat us. "
"As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer pain, light and life are greater," he added. "May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide as we face the future. I wish all of all religions and denominations a blessed Easter."
Last Sunday, the Queen made a rare televised speech to gather the people of the United Kingdom. It was the fifth time he recorded one during his 68 years on the throne, not including his annual televised speeches on Christmas Day.
"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," he said in his video message. "This time we unite with all the nations of the world in a common effort, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed, and that success will belong to each one of us. We may have more for Endure, better days will come back: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and best wishes to everyone. "
