Lily Allen throws David Harbor a sweet 45th birthday party at home

Iily Allen he just wants to see David Harbor smile.
the Strange things The actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday, April 10, and it seems he had the best company.
Harbor took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from her special day, in which girlfriend Allen is photographed with her daughters along with many birthday decorations and balloons for the birthday boy.
He captioned the post, "To all my friends and fans who came up yesterday with birthday wishes, thank you, so happy to have so many people out there tracking down my career to be sick and embarrassingly down." . "And to those who didn't, you guys are ruthless idiots."
He added: "Very pleased that the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur sticks. A birthday is not the same without a collection of extinct species on a lush formation of radioactive fluorescent green ice."
At 45, Harbor is still a child at heart.
"I feel like a quarantined child again, on the verge of a 10,000-year ice age," Harbor jokingly added. "Hello triceratops! Looking slim!"
He ended his post by commenting on his girlfriend's baking skills: "Yo @ paul.hollywood, call @lilyallen for advice on baking."
The English singer-songwriter went to her own Instagram page to share the delicious three-layer cake she prepared for Harbor and wrote: "HBD @dkharbour,quot;.
As fans will remember, Harbor and Allen made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards last January after dating for months.
Most recently, the couple started sparking marriage rumors after a fan asked Harbor and Allen during an Instagram Live how many copies of the singer's latest album had been sold. His response made fans wonder if the two of them were more than a "boyfriend,quot; and a "girlfriend."
"(5,000). I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. Do you think you married a pop star? You didn't," Allen said. "It's not like we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know that."
But then, the Hellboy The actor intervened and said to his followers: "But she is my wife." Allen replied, "Yes, we simulate."
%MINIFYHTML718a8569cc0a6bfcafda0f3af8b14b4411%%MINIFYHTML718a8569cc0a6bfcafda0f3af8b14b4412%