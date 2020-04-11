Lily Allen throws David Harbor a sweet 45th birthday party at home

Iily Allen he just wants to see David Harbor smile.

the Strange things The actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday, April 10, and it seems he had the best company.

Harbor took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from her special day, in which girlfriend Allen is photographed with her daughters along with many birthday decorations and balloons for the birthday boy.

He captioned the post, "To all my friends and fans who came up yesterday with birthday wishes, thank you, so happy to have so many people out there tracking down my career to be sick and embarrassingly down." . "And to those who didn't, you guys are ruthless idiots."

He added: "Very pleased that the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur sticks. A birthday is not the same without a collection of extinct species on a lush formation of radioactive fluorescent green ice."

At 45, Harbor is still a child at heart.