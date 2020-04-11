Lili Reinhart says dog is recovering after "terrifying,quot; attack

Lili ReinhartMilo's dog is recovering.

the Riverdale The actress burst into tears when she revealed in an Instagram Story video on Friday that her beloved pet was attacked by another dog while pulling it out. She said Milo was being operated on in an animal hospital. On Saturday morning, he posted an encouraging update.

"Thank you very much to everyone who contacted me about Milo," he said in a new video. "It was an outpouring of love and he was incredibly sweet and kind. Thank you. Okay, he's home with me. He had surgery. He had a big head injury, so part of his head is shaved and he has a small wound. stabbing here (neck) also being stitched. Okay. He's a little shy. He's taking paid medications to help because you can tell he's pretty uncomfortable with stitches. "

"I can honestly say it was the scariest thing I have ever experienced," he continued. "I keep having flashbacks about that whole situation and how traumatic it was for him and me. I mean, I just hope he heals really well and isn't terrified of other dogs from now on, we'll probably have to work on that one."