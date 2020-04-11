Liam Gallagher to offer free concert for medical workers amid Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The Oasis star is the latest musician confirmed to perform at the upcoming free concert to pay tribute to doctors and nurses treating patients with coronavirus.

Liam Gallagher He has added his name to the list of artists planning free concerts to greet the British National Health Service.

First Oasis star will perform at the London O2 Arena in October 2020 for the health heroes currently working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is an honor to announce that I will be doing a concert for the NHS and the workers at London's TheO2 (sic) on October 29, "he wrote on Twitter on Friday, April 10, 2020." They do an amazing job, we are so lucky to have them. "

Joins the Maniac Street Preachers, The scriptand Rick Astley, who have already organized free concerts for NHS staff.

Ironically, the Gallagher Venue Choice is currently being used as a temporary training center for physicians caring for patients with COVID-19. The place will open its doors to train NHS workers from Sunday through June 29. The arena closed to the public on March 16 in accordance with the UK government's social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, Liam is trying to persuade his separated brother. Noel Gallagher to regroup Oasis for a great NHS benefit concert.

The Live Forever singer first raised the idea for a massive post-coronavirus concert last month, March 2020, urging Noel to put aside his decade-long war of words and join him on stage. He repeated his request on social networks, but Noel has not yet responded.

Liam has confirmed that he will continue the charity concert with or without his brother.

"I want to clarify some things for an oasis concert for the NHS charity, since in all the money raised goes to the NHS, not for me it will happen with or without Noel Gallagher, it may not be the same, but believe me it will still leave you speechless (sic), "Liam tweeted on March 26, 2020.

The singer also invited The Jam and The Smiths to gather for the grand concert to raise vital funds for NHS doctors and nurses, who have been pushed to the limit by the COVID-19 crisis.