Lena Dunham fears change before embarking on a journey to sobriety

The creator of & # 39; Girls & # 39; He celebrates two years of sobriety when he remembers being afraid of change before deciding to embark on an arduous battle against his addiction.

Actress Lena Dunham It marked two years of sobriety by reflecting on the "need to be free."

The "Girls"The creator and star revealed that it was kept clean in October 2018 when she said Dax Shepard"podcast"Expert chair"who was sober for six months after" abusing "the anxiety medication Klonopin for years, and on Friday April 10, 2020 reached the two-year milestone.

Lena celebrated by posting a selfie while in coronavirus isolation with the caption: "Today I am 2 years old clean and sober. It's a miracle I can't take for granted no matter how hard I try. Two years ago I didn't think I needed to be sober." .

"But a quiet voice inside me said, 'Leave it for a moment' and then other stronger voices helped me keep it up. To those voices, you know who you are and thank you x infinity."

She continued: "My heart beats at the thought of who I was two years ago. I was afraid to change, but what really happened was that I was myself again, a young and carefree person, a clear person in his intention and bold in action and – above all, free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free. "

The star continued to reflect on the early days of his sobriety trip, adding that "it seemed crazy" that other sober people often told him "it was the best choice they had ever made, the achievement of which they are most proud of." "

The actress and screenwriter added: "Wasn't doing something the best they had done?" But they were right: not using and removing secrecy and self-harm from my repertoire has given me a life beyond my wildest dreams. because it's perfect, but because it's really mine. "