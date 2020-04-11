Lady Sarah Storey has no trouble waiting another year for the Paralympic Games | News News

"The focus hasn't changed: you put in the hard yards to give yourself every chance to be the best possible on competition day. Even if that day is now 12 months later, I'm still so focused on that goal."





With the Tokyo 2020 postponement for 12 months due to the coronavirus outbreak, Storey must wait for his chance to go to an eighth game and search for the three gold medals he needs to review the British record of 16 from swimmer Mike Kenny.

Storey, whose medal collection is divided into cycling and swimming, said delay was the only option given the current health crisis.

"I don't think you will find an athlete in the world who disagrees with the decision to delay the Games," Storey said. "Everyone's immediate focus is, rightly, on health, wellness, and support for all who work so hard on the front line to protect and save lives."

"Of course, it means that we have to restart and review things slightly, but it was a completely correct decision, and the fact that they have acted so quickly in the reorganization of the Games is good news for everyone, as we now have a decision. Definitive deadline to work again.

"The focus hasn't changed: you put in the hard yards to give yourself every chance to be the best you can on competition day. Even if that day is now 12 months later, I'm still so focused on that goal."

The mother of two is looking on the bright side as she hopes to have Louisa and Charlie in the crowd along with their father Barney.

"One of the positive things that brought me back from the delay in the Games is that Louisa and Charlie will have one more year and will be able to take more advantage of the experience," added the 42-year-old.

"Louisa came to the Rio Games when she was three years old, so she may remember some parts of that, but when Tokyo arrives she will now be eight years old and Charlie is about to turn four years old, so hopefully it will be something that both of them can really enjoy.

"The year 2021 will also be the thirtieth anniversary of the beginning of my international sports career, so there is also a good symmetry."