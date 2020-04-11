LA Launches New Child Care Initiative to Support Hospital Workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new initiative on Friday to support all hospital workers and their families to ensure that no essential worker has to miss a shift due to lack of childcare amid the pandemic of coronavirus.

"We love you and we support you and we are indebted to you, but the words of thanks are not enough," Garcetti said. "That is why I am committed to making sure you have all the tools you need, the personal protective equipment, the equipment you need to make sure it does not become another statistic in this fight against COVID-19."

The Los Angeles Emergency Child Care Initiative offers hospital workers three options to ensure child care in the wake of the pandemic.

The first option is a $ 100 stipend per shift that workers at participating hospitals can apply to help cover the cost of care.

"And whenever possible, we encourage you to use this stipend to help your children stay at home or at the home of a trusted relative or neighbor," Garcetti said.

Hospitals must commit to making the full stipend available to all non-professional employees and prioritize low-wage workers.

The second option offers hospital employee referrals to licensed providers in their communities, giving workers access to three high-quality correspondence services.

"We know that many Los Angeles hospital workers are struggling to find access to care for their children," said Garcetti. "And we know that that's especially difficult for people with lower, non-clinical wages."

And the last option offered to workers is a city-run service that will provide care for children ages 6 to 14 at city recreation centers in neighborhoods near participating hospitals.

"So if you don't have a choice at home or in your neighborhood, we'll make sure you have a fence from work," Garcetti said. "And you know that your son is safe and close."

The first five facilities at the recreation center, staffed by recreation professionals, will open Monday, April 13 and provide care seven days a week from 6 a.m. at 8 p.m.

"As you know, these are not regular working hours, but it is not a regular crisis," Garcetti said. "And each center will offer programming and meals and adhere to public health guidelines."

Garcetti said the city hopes to expand the program as the need arises in the coming days and weeks.

Those interested in any of the programs should speak to the human relations department of their hospital.

"I know that non-medical healthcare workers face the same challenges in child care, and we are working 24 hours to provide the solutions," said Garcetti. "We owe it to you for what you are doing for us."