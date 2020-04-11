Kylie Jenner and Kris donate hand sanitizer to Los Angeles hospitals

Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kylie Jenner, have been delivering hand sanitizer to health workers and first aid personnel in Southern California, a new Page Six report recently revealed. Kylie and her company have been producing a large quantity of the necessary product.

The influencer and her mother have been collaborating with the organization, Coty, a large stakeholder in the Kylie cosmetics company, for the sake of creating hand sanitizer for healthcare professionals and other emergency workers. Each bottle is labeled with the message, "Dedicated to first responders who work to support our communities."

Page Six claims that Coty staff members were seen delivering hand sanitizer to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday. As most know, Kylie has been doing her part to help flatten the curve, including a $ 1 million donation earlier in the week to help healthcare workers get supplies.

Twitter messages on Friday also revealed that Kylie had been donating equipment to employees of the Los Angeles County Medical Center / USC. All of this occurs after Surgeon General Jerome Adams came out to urge U.S. citizens to stay home to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

After Jerome came out with his message for the Kar-Jenner clan, Kylie began urging Americans to stay home. It wasn't long before other influencers started doing the same, including Bella Hadid, who urged her fans and followers to isolate herself.

As previously reported, Jerome Adams, during an appearance on Good morning america, He urged Kylie Jenner to use her platform forever and tell her fans to stay home. Jerome Adams, who is a father, said it was difficult for parents to get their children to do what they asked.

Social media influencers in the modern era have influence online so many public officials don't want kids to always want to do what their parents tell them to do.

Other stars to make donations to help the coronavirus relief fund include George and Amal Clooney, who contributed $ 1 million to various organizations, including the Lebanon Food Bank and the SAG-AFTRA fund.



