KUWK: Kim Kardashian looks like her daughter Chicago in a retroactive photo of her as a seventh grader!

Kim Kardashian is once again trying to make time go by faster while she is quarantined by looking at some of her old photos and updating her social media platforms. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebration shared a throwback moment when she was only in seventh grade this time around and her followers were quick to point out how much she looks like her youngest daughter, Chicago!

It really seems like Kim never had an awkward phase in her life as she was so beautiful and joined in even when she was in seventh grade!

Sure enough, her kids with Kanye West seem to be on the same path and therefore it makes sense that every time the reality show star posts another image of her, fans can see another one of her kids on it.

Of course, they share DNA, so it makes sense that they look a lot like her, but still, people can't believe how much they've inherited from their mother!

The image taken from his school yearbook shows Kim looking directly at the camera while wearing a white top and a black blazer.

Her long dark hair was loose and she was also rocking a black choker.

The outfit as well as her facial expression made her look very serious and actually quite a bit more mature than someone who was still in seventh grade, so Kardashian also mentioned in her legend that she had a certain 'seventh coolness' degree & # 39 ;. about her in that photo.

But instead of commenting on how good a girl she was at the time, most fans were quick to point out how much she looked like their youngest daughter, 2-year-old Chicago.

One follower simply wrote "Chicago,quot; to suggest this, while another commented, "Chicago faces all day."

Ad %MINIFYHTML86b3bbb2eb6d02001844723df8890c6222% %MINIFYHTML86b3bbb2eb6d02001844723df8890c6222%

A third person compared Kim's appearance to her two daughters and wrote, "You look like North and Chi here!"



Post views:

0 0