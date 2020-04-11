Kris Jenner fires the crew of & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; to have sex with Corey Gamble in Kylie's office

WENN / Instar

In the latest episode of the reality show, Kardashian's matriarch asks her boyfriend not to leave after sharing several tender kisses at her daughter's office.

Kris Jenner and Corey's bet They have been dating for a while, but it is clear as the day that the sparks between the lovebirds are still strong. In the last episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"the momager kicked out the film crew so she could have sex with her boyfriend in Kylie JennerThe office of

During the episode, Corey paid a visit to Kris and the latter was more than delighted to have him there. After a series of tender kisses, the matriarch apparently felt it was not enough and demanded that the tour manager stay despite having only limited time. "Really?" Corey asked, to which Kris replied, "Yes! Do you have five minutes?"

Right after Corey accepted her suggestion, Kris told the film crew to leave the room so they could have a sexy time alone. "Alright, guys, get out of here. Here's my microphone, I'll take a ten minute break. Bye, sorry, bye," he said to them before closing the door almost immediately.

Then a crew member was heard saying off camera: "Are you doing what I think you are doing?" In response, another member said, "I don't know!"

Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014 and continued to strengthen each day. Despite their strong affection for each other, Kris previously stated that she had no intention of walking down the hall with him. "You know, I've done it twice and it didn't work that well," she said, referring to her marriage to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. "So I don't know, you never know. I'm going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt's book. Or Kourtney's book. I think as long as things are going so well, why screw it up?"