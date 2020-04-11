Kobe Bryant's wife and daughters celebrate the first Easter without him

Kobe Bryantthe widow Vanessa Bryant He's trying to make Easter weekend as joyous as possible for his daughters as they celebrate their first important holiday without him for the first time.

The 37-year-old woman posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of the couple's younger daughters, Bianka Bryant, 3 and 9 months old Capri Bryant, In awe of a holiday gift given away by Jeff Leatham: A giant Easter egg full of goodies. Capri squealed with delight when Vanessa helped Bianka use a mallet to make a hole in the gift.

"Oh look, there are treats inside," says Vanessa.

"Candies?" the boy asks.

"Let's see what's there," says Vanessa, before taking out a piece of paper, while Capri sits near them and smiles with joy.

Vanessa then uses the mallet to widen the hole and pulls out a chocolate truffle ball for Bianka.

"Look, there is chocolate," says Vanessa, using the Spanish pronunciation.