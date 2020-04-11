Kobe Bryant's wife and daughters celebrate the first Easter without him

Kobe Bryantthe widow Vanessa Bryant He's trying to make Easter weekend as joyous as possible for his daughters as they celebrate their first important holiday without him for the first time.
The 37-year-old woman posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of the couple's younger daughters, Bianka Bryant, 3 and 9 months old Capri Bryant, In awe of a holiday gift given away by Jeff Leatham: A giant Easter egg full of goodies. Capri squealed with delight when Vanessa helped Bianka use a mallet to make a hole in the gift.
"Oh look, there are treats inside," says Vanessa.
"Candies?" the boy asks.
"Let's see what's there," says Vanessa, before taking out a piece of paper, while Capri sits near them and smiles with joy.
Vanessa then uses the mallet to widen the hole and pulls out a chocolate truffle ball for Bianka.
"Look, there is chocolate," says Vanessa, using the Spanish pronunciation.
"Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate, chocolate," Bianka repeats enthusiastically. "Mom, can I eat it?"
"Yes, baby bites, though," says Vanessa.
Kobe died in a helicopter accident in January in Calabasas, California, along with his daughter and 13-year-old Vanessa's. Gianna Bryant and seven other people.
The 41-year-old NBA legend and retired star of the Los Angeles Lakers and his wife are also parents to a 17-year-old daughter. Natalia Bryant.
Last weekend, it was announced that Kobe will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Sitting with Natalia, Vanessa expressed her feelings about the honor through a video interview on ESPN.
"It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him," said Vanessa. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but he is definitely the peak of his NBA career and every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to being here, so we are incredibly proud of him. There is some comfort in knowing who would probably be part of the hall of fame class of 2020. "
