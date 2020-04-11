Klobuchar, Smith Announce $ 306 Million for Financing of Public Transportation Infrastructure in Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Saturday that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded Minnesota more than $ 306 million for public transportation infrastructure funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds can be used for transit agency operating expenses related to the response to COVID-19, including reimbursement of operating costs to maintain service, loss of income, purchase of personal protective equipment, and payment of the administrative license of operations personnel due to reductions in service.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on public transportation infrastructure in urban and rural Minnesota and tribal communities," said Senator Klobuchar. "This critical investment in our public transportation infrastructure will help continue transit services, prevent widespread layoffs of transit workers, and support the agency's operations during this crisis."

This investment will help Minnesota transit agencies avoid layoffs and buy personal protective equipment to keep workers safe, according to Senator Smith. It will also help transit continue to operate so Minnesotans can use it for travel and for essential needs and services.