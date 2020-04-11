Kim Zolciak looks gorgeous in throwback swimsuit lying by the pool

The reality show star turned to social media to share a new post that showed her in a pink swimsuit posing while her body was submerged in water. The photo ended up being seductive and very ethereal, so it makes sense why she liked it so much.

Kim Zolciak shared the image that was apparently a preview of a previous session for her Kashmere skincare line.

It seems like Kim has a lot more free time while she's in quarantine, so she's been looking at her old photos.

So when you stumbled across this one, you just had to post it!

The photo was not only a bikini photo, but also glamorous as she had her hair tied back and chic while posing in a pool.

The fact that her bikini body was mostly covered in water, along with her hairstyle, made the image much more artistic and glamorous compared to a normal body shot in the summer.

In the caption, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote: ‘I love this photo! I have great eyes, great hearts and good souls making sure that we have ' the opportunity! I love these 2 @kroybiermann and @mrdblanks. "

Of course, it appears that she yelled at her husband and photographer, who can also be seen in the shot, with their backs to the camera.

As previously mentioned, the photo is a throwback to its launch of its skincare line in 2016.

At that time, he proudly announced in Don’t Get Tardy that ‘I have finally launched my dream, Kashmere is my new skincare line. divided between making a lemony scent, clean or more stripper scent. "

Seeing the throwback photo, fans were quick to talk about Kim, commenting on things like: & # 39; This has always been my favorite session, as sweet as Kroy supports you and is always there & # 39; / & # 39; You are a beauty, Kim – & # 39; d the whole family! Blessed. "/‘ I love how you look (Kroy)! I love the day because of that. "



