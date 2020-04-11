Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to stay home because she has things to do this summer

Khloe Kardashian is getting tired of being locked up due to the Coronavirus pandemic and wants to make sure everyone isolates themselves. In fact, he shared a message on his official Twitter account where he sent his fans his love, and then exhorted them to isolate themselves so that society can return to normal as soon as possible, after all, Khloe has summer plans! She also shared a photo of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit on the beach on her Instagram account. Khloe looked gorgeous with bleached blonde hair and showed off her toned figure as she posed on the sand in her sea green swimsuit.

Khloe is not alone in her frustration at the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are her sisters struggling with self-isolation, but the Kardashians and Jenner are, too. True Thomas celebrates his second birthday on Sunday and will not be able to celebrate with his aunts, uncles and cousins ​​in person.

Khloe joked about the photo with a reference to social estrangement while isolated on the beach. Khloe shared the following title.

"🤍Flashback to when I was distancing myself socially before I knew I had to 🤍"

You can check out the throwback photo Khloe Kardashian shared with her 107.8 million Instagram followers below.

Khloe kept the same topic on her social media accounts while speaking about the Coronavirus pandemic on Twitter as well. You can check out Khloe's statement along with her tweet below.

"Guys, I love you so much! Seriously! I am so thankful for everything! Stay safe and we are going to stay home so we can get back to normal as soon as possible. We all have things to do this summer."

I love you guys so much! Seriously! I am very grateful for everything! Stay safe and we are going to stay home so we can get back to normal as soon as possible. We all have things to do this summer ♥ ️ – Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 10, 2020

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian's statement? Do you agree with your thoughts on people isolating themselves so that the Coronavirus quarantine can end earlier? Are you missing out on family activities and social events due to the pandemic?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa6122c6eba4198fca4e7e3c3da20ac7581% %MINIFYHTMLa6122c6eba4198fca4e7e3c3da20ac7581%

At this point, the United States is trying to flatten the curve and lower the rate of Coronavirus infections so that the United States can return to work and life can return to normal as soon as possible.



Post views:

0 0