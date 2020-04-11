Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko Khale are the champions of this TikTok challenge thanks to this impressive video

It seems that Keyshia Cole and her partner, Niko Khale, have found the perfect hobby while remaining in quarantine, as the two celebrities recently took to Instagram to show off their envious dance skills in a TikTok challenge.

On March 31, Khale updated his Instagram page with a new video clip, in which he and Cole moved passionately to the beat of the background music.

At one point in the video, Slim Burna's hit "Oh Na Na Na,quot; begins, and both Khale and Cole can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the song.

Khale captioned her post with the explanation that she had challenged her partner to a dance and asked her many followers about her opinion on the dance.

Fans appreciated the video clip, as thousands of people quickly liked the footage, and many fans flocked to the comment section to express their emotions.

A supporter stated: “My heart will ache if they separate. And I personally DO NOT know them "in combination with some heart emojis, while another claimed that Keyshia Cole couldn't do anything wrong because she was,quot; one of the saddest artists of all ", that she was,quot; elegant, beautiful with just the right amount of Hood ".

A second fan said, "I swear Keyshia can't be wrong." She is one of the most triilllllllest artists. Classy, ​​beautiful with just the right amount of hood. "

Another sponsor shared, "Awee, this is so cute while me and mine are so dumb and we can't do it right." The world is boring everyone, tick tok🤦🏾‍♂️😂🤣 … I like this❤️ "

This person explained: “I totally agree! Home woman, lover, friend ♥ ️ They are all so cute together, I love them from Las Vegas. "

A fifth commenter added: "@keyshiacole to be honest @keyshiacole you already killed him a little better, so you definitely need to add TikTok to this post! I'm just saying, but they are definitely too cute together! ❤️🔥👌🏽🙌🏽"

The renowned singer made the headlines recently when it became known that she was trying to help her son with his studies during the period of social estrangement.

As a result, it seems that the celebrity has become very appreciative of the teaching profession, as she posted online: “I thought this was so much fun !! But seriously, TEACHERS! WE APPRECIATE THEM ALL! Love is real! "

The couple is handling the quarantine well.



