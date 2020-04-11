Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko dance to the Michael Jackson song

Add Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart to the list of celebrities who take on those TikTok dance challenges.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian posted a video of him and his pregnant wife dancing on social media Friday night. Michael Jackson"Thriller,quot; while practicing social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"DateNight #Harts ….. I'm officially old (four smiley-faced emojis)," he wrote. "She wanted to do one of these new dances … I told her what the hell nooooooo … let's show these kids what time it is and hit them with some MJ (four smiley face emojis)."

"This is what our evening dates have become … when the kids are out, we play!" Eniko, 35, wrote on her own page. "Why do we focus so much? WE NEED HELP!", Someone come see this "! * In Kevs' voice * (smiley face emoji)

Eniko, 35, announced late last month, through a photo of a baby on Instagram, that she was pregnant with her and Kevin's second child together.

"baby # 2," he wrote. "In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! We will soon be a family of 6! #Glowingandgrowing."