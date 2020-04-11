Keri Hilson Applauds Trolls Accusing Her of Getting Nose Job

WENN / Hugh Dillon

The singer of & # 39; Knock You Down & # 39; He doesn't have it after someone writes: & # 39; Your nose job was spectacular & # 39 ;, under a photo of his family on Instagram.

Keri Hilson he wants people to know that his nose is natural. The "Knock You Down" singer recently responded to a troll who accused her of getting under the knife to fix her nose after posting a family photo on Instagram.

Beneath the poignant image, the troll commented, "Your nose job was spectacular. Excellent surgery." Having none of that, Keri gave the internet user a long clapback. He began sarcastically saying, "It's called discovering the joys of the contour. You can take that line soooo many places BUT here."

"I have explained it a million times over the years," he continued. "Anyone who knows me personally will tell you that I have never touched any part of my body and yes, that includes my face. Now have I covered all the bases for professional skeptics?"

It is not the first time that the singer has been accused of blowing her nose. In 2017, Keri made waves after sharing a few snapshots that made people wonder if she got a nose job. However, he hastened to shut down the speculation through a series of tweets that read, "It's the same thing my grandmother gave me and I'm not dispelling it. Some of us learn to accept our imperfections (and have discovered the outline and & # 39; angles & # 39;) – now I LOVE it! "

He also emphasized that the same thing happens with his body and assured that he does not have any bad opinion about people who underwent plastic surgery. "It is a personal choice, without any shadow," he said. "And I can't say that I was never tempted to consider it when I first arrived on the scene, but I never seriously considered surgery of any kind. Eventually, I learned to love every defect. And to make more flattering decisions."