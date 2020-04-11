Kenya Moore quotes Maya Angelou as she explains why she won't make peace with Nene's leaks

The fight between Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes is taking center stage at Real Housewives of Atlanta. Both ladies have addressed whether or not they would reconcile during recent interviews.

The Queen of Turns and the Queen of RHOA almost hit each other in Toronto and Greece. As expected, it only gets worse for the rest of the season.

Kenya recently spoke on her friend Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul show where she revealed if she would make peace with Nene.

One's mother said, "I think Maya Angelou said it best first:" When people show you who they are, believe them. "I've seen it, I believe it, and I don't want any part of it. That's where I am. And I'm a professional, I can work with people, I can laugh, I can have fun, but I will not be false with anyone I work with and during the meeting you will see all the things I have said, and not said, about who she really is, not just for me but for everyone in the program & # 39 ;.

Yesterday, Nene said something similar about her co-star.

While speaking to Extra TV, the former Glee student explained, "I am not going to make peace with Kenya anytime soon." I'm not going to fight Kenya either, I'm just going to walk past her like she's invisible. I can't tell you what's going to happen, but I can tell you this, if the two of us go into season 13 together, there's nothing I have to say to Kenya other than "Hello and goodbye."

He also revealed that he doesn't hate his co-star.

‘I don't dislike it, I have never disliked it. We just don't always agree, which is fair and okay. We are two different people … I'm not in the business of doing drama with people, they are. "

What do you think it will take for these two to coexist peacefully?



