Kenya Moore hopes to save Marc Daly's marriage: he has been very loving

Instagram

According to the former beauty queen, her husband has been very sweet, respectful and loving after the couple celebrated their daughter Brooklyn's birthday in November.

Up News Info – Kenya moore She has given an update on the status of her difficult marriage to Marc Daly, hinting that there is a possibility that the couple will not go through with the divorce. Speaking to Claudia Jordan Through a video call on the latest episode of Fox Soul's "Out Loud," the former beauty queen claimed that their relationship has improved even more than before.

When asked about the status of their relationship, Kenya revealed, "Since this show started airing, not really, I'm sorry. After Brooklyn's birthday in November, things just changed. He's been very kind, very respectful. , Very loving". , and he wants his family to stay together. I don't know what the end result would be, but we're definitely walking into that area. "

In another part of the episode, Kenya also let people know that her husband is very different from what he represents to her. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"." Even dating Todd and Kandi. I think Todd and Kandi I've seen Marc more in a casual setting, he's so fun and sweet, and you know, he's so playful, "said Kenya." That is what you have seen on the show. … They don't see who he really is. "

Kenya married Marc Daly, a restaurant owner, in June 2017. She gave birth in November 2018 to her first child, a daughter named Brooklyn after the town where the parents met. She filed for divorce in September.

Her marital problem has been largely documented in the new season of "RHOA". In one episode, Kenya told Kandi and Cynthia Bailey that her estranged husband is not faithful to her. "My gut instinct says it is doing something else because I look around and see these text messages. One of the women was begging him to keep sex even though he was married," she alleged. "That woman, he still communicates with her, after I told her this was inappropriate. I think I missed a lot of red flags [with Marc]."