Kenya Moore chooses to be happy and does not let anyone stop her.

Kenya Moore tells her fans that she chose to be happy and also advised people not to let anyone stop them. Even if the RHOA star had her issues with Marc Daly, she has her baby, Brooklyn Daly, who is the joy of her life, and Kenya has been highlighting this all along.

& # 39; I choose to be happy! Don't let anyone stop your shine! Kenya captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Kenya! Give Nene a nightmare at the meeting, "and someone else said," I feel like you haven't had a chance to respond to all the vile things Nene has been saying on the show and in the press. I hope you have that opportunity soon. "

Another sponsor said, "Happy, happy, I'm always a fan of loving a Brooklyn baby," and one commenter said, "It's true, @thekenyamoore sparkles like a diamond."

Someone else posted this message: ‘You have a lot to be happy about. Never let anyone steal your joy, "and one fan wrote:" Kenya is truly the most beautiful housewife in the franchise. "

Another follower posted this: "Thanks, Kenya, you really are special and you deserve happiness."

Someone else posted this: "Yes, you are a beautiful and happy woman with a beautiful Brooklyn girl. God bless your home. Hate those who hate."

Another follower said to Kenya: ‘100% you choose your happiness. Now turn on that! Nene needs to thank you for her story 🤔🤔. I wish you the best of everything. "

In other news, the girl from Kenya was just testing her new mini toilet. Kenya fans can't get enough of baby Brooklyn Daly, and they flooded the comment section with love.

People have also praised Kenya as a mother, saying that having Brooklyn is the greatest happiness you can have in your life.



