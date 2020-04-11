Kartik Aaryan talks about the thinking behind his monologue #CoronaStopKaroNa

It is a known fact that Kartik Aaryan's monologue #CoronaStopKaroNa not only went viral online, but also performed the important task of spreading awareness among people about what should and should not be done regarding the deadly virus. Furthermore, his monologue was even shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media pages!

In a recent interview, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about this monologue written by him, he said: "Humari joh hai, 130 crores, so it is the need of the hour. Jab hum corona ke baare mein pehli baar padh rahey thay, ya jab India mein pehli Baar aisa ho raha tha, of course bahar woh phail chuka tha. Because its population hai aur itne tareeke ke log hain. (When the coronavirus had spread everywhere and was in its early stages in India, it was important to let people know how it spread, as it was a strange subject for the masses). "

He also shared: "I think you should tell them in different ways, make them aware in different ways and luckily I have that scope … Usko uses the kartey tone, I think joh main best cheez kar pata hoon, uss tareeke bas sabke saamne present kiya. And a lot of people found out through that monologue and I'm very happy and happy. Log alag tareeke WhatsApp messages from kar karhe were forwarding and talking about it and they were really knowing how it spreads and I wanted that message to spread. Fortunately That happened and people still understand it and know what not to do right now. "

Well, we couldn't agree more with the fact that Kartik, who has more than 15 million followers, has leveraged his followers and wide reach by spreading the pandemic intelligently and effectively.