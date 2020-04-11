Kanye West cancels Joel Osteen's upcoming Easter Sunday service performance

WENN

The rhyme & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; He is originally slated to perform at Lakewood Church on the upcoming weekend service, but has decided to withdraw from the event.

Kanye West has retired from the pastor Joel OsteenThe virtual Easter concert on safety concerns for your Sunday service choir. The rapper had been slated to join the actor / director. Tyler Perry and singer Mariah Carey for Osteen's remote holiday worship, which will air live from his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

However, while the original plan was for the choir to masquerade and maintain social distance while recording songs with Kanye for the concert, the 42-year-old rapper decided he couldn't satisfy his artistic desires and safety concerns with these arrangements, for which canceled the appearance, reports TMZ.

The post adds that the discussions continued until Good Friday, but the "Jesus is King" star was finally unable to make his plan work.

The Easter Sunday service will air through the Osteen Megachurch feed on its official website at 9:30 a.m. EST and 12 P.M. ITS T.