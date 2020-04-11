Kandi Burruss wears a red dress that hugs the figure in a TikTok video with her daughter Blaze in her arms!

Kandi Burruss looked stunning in a tight red dress while doing the "don't rush,quot; challenge with her friends on TikTok! The piece that sank into the neckline and hugged her at each curve was definitely very flattering to her.

It seems Kandi didn't let the coronavirus, pandemic quarantine COVID-19 take her down!

Instead, the reality TV star seems to have quite a bit of fun with her fans on social media, TikTok in particular.

After all, the app, which was already popular before, has only increased in popularity after shelter-in-place requests and now, many mainstream stars who were not on the platform have joined in and are challenging for the that TikTok stars are famous. .

Kandi is one of them when she teamed up with her friends to make a TikTok video and it's safe to say it came out super fun!

In fact, it was a fairly large group of people who did it with her, around ten, including Queen Naija and Toya Johnson.

The video is a compilation of shorter clips showing each woman getting ready and doing some choreography that somehow links one clip to the next.

What made Kandi's video different from all the others was that all of the featured women are mothers, so they decided it would be nice and fun to prepare while holding their young children.

In the caption, the Bravo celebrity wrote: ‘#DontRushChallenge with some hot moms! Much love to my girls who know the fight of mom ".

While fans really enjoyed watching the adorable babies alongside their mothers, Kandi also caught the eye for their fashion.

As mentioned above, she was wearing a tight red dress and matching lipstick, and people couldn't stop talking because of her looks and great fashion sense.

Be sure to watch the video if you want to laugh!



