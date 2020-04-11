Kandi Burruss shares the most unexpected news with her fans

Kandi Burruss simply surprised her fans by telling them that Todd Tucker created a YouTube page. The RHOA star also told fans and fans that some new content is on the way to Todd's page.

‘Guess who finally got a YouTube page. @ todd167 !!! Subscribe to their #ToddTuckerTV page on YouTube! It will soon have a lot of drug content! Ka ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "I just started watching chi because I can't wait to see your sex scenes … it turns out it's a great show, so thanks to 2X!"

A commenter posted the following message: "Kandi is the masked singer's night angel."

Another supporter said this to Todd: ‘Do it, Todd. Real talk, no shadow. Make a real royal house husband type show. Not the fun scripted K.Hart guy. But have fun with it. Get men together, talk about your dad's marriage, family, and daycare … It was nice to see them together (brothers in a circle) on trips and spend time with their gars and drink. (In my man's voice) "

Someone else said: ‘Earn money, Todd … the prenuptial agreement you sign … smart move … 🍾 look at you … Kandi, you understand.

Another follower posted this message: Ya I already did it! ♥ ️ It will light up because @ todd167 gives zero fu * ks! And tell him please not to respond to the Apollo drama! #flyabove #allthehaters ".

A sponsor is excited about this and said, "I'm definitely looking. I love how he proved everyone wrong. You are all a black power couple, and I'm here for (email protected) and @ todd167."

One of Kandi's followers said: ‘@kandi excited for @ todd167 to continue sharing his production gifts and great content for the world. Blessings for both of you. "

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi is one of the RHOA ladies supporting her friend Sheree Whitfield after her mother went missing the other month.



Post views:

0 0