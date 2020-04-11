Kajol crosses the 10 million mark on his Instagram



Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Om Raut director Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress who entertained her fans for years, rehearsed the role of Savitribai Malusare in the historical drama. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan and became a box office hit.

She was also seen in Priyanka Banerjee & # 39; s Short film Devi and received much acclaim for his impressive performance and the compelling message that the film conveyed. The brave actress is also an avid user of social media and often uses the medium to stay connected with her fans. Kajol recently crossed the 10 million followers mark on her Instagram account and celebrated the milestone, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham style. She shared a dance clip from the film and captioned it as "This is a thank you to my Insta family who have shown love to the reel and so much to me. I a ! Thankful, yours Kajol "



