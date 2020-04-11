Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner face backlash over their muffled comments to tones about Privilege and the coronavirus

Good Morning! Another day, another instance of super rich celebrities are deaf about the coronavirus.
This is what happened. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey did an Instagram concert with Kendall Jenner.
At IG's live concert, Justin and Kendall discuss the negative impact of the coronavirus, and honestly, Justin is truly privileged and deaf.
"How blessed we are, many people right now have a horrible situation. They look at us and obviously we have worked hard for where we are. We cannot feel bad about the things we have, but it is important that we take that time to recognize that there is people who are fighting, "he said.
Kendall nodded along with Justin and said, "Yes, I think about it all the time."
The conversation went viral on Twitter, and people weren't excited.
Ugh Justin and Kendall haven't addressed the backlash, but we'll update it if they do.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML8866e2eee54f64cf468debac8a9fc9a411%