Justice Department Opens Civil Rights Investigation into Coronavirus Deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home

The Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice. USA And Massachusetts Federal Attorney Andrew Lelling said Friday that they opened a civil rights investigation into the operations of the Soldiers' House in Holyoke, where 35 veterans have died since March 24, and 30 of them tested positive. for COVID-19.

The entry by federal law enforcement agencies is the third separate investigation into the state facility that the Globe says chronically lacked in personnel and supplies, both before the coronavirus pandemic and in the weeks since the virus devastated the ranks of retirees. military there.

Attorney General Maura Healey said she launched her own investigation, "to find out what went wrong and determine whether legal action is warranted," while Governor Charlie Baker turned to Mark Pearlstein, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, to oversee the administration. investigation.