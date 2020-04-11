Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail on coronavirus threat – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily released from federal prison in New York City and avoid fear of the coronavirus at a friend's house in Los Angeles.

The lawyer, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, last month requested that he be released to his home. He said he was in

high risk of contracting the coronavirus because he had a recent episode of pneumonia and his cellmate at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center was eliminated due to flu-like symptoms.

On Friday, US District Judge James Selna said Avenatti could stay at Jay Mannheimer's home near Venice Beach during the 90-day release period, but he must first be tested for COVID-19.

and to be quarantined for 14 days in a Federal Prison Office facility. You must also post a $ 1 million bonus and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. The judge prohibits Avenatti from using any

digital devices with internet access.

Avenatti is awaiting a June sentence after being found guilty of trying to extort $ 25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also faces criminal trials in New York for defrauding Daniels and in Los Angeles for cheating clients and others for millions of dollars. He has denied having acted wrong.

