Home Entertainment Joseline from Love & Hiphop commits to her boyfriend's ballistic rhythms!

Joseline from Love & Hiphop commits to her boyfriend's ballistic rhythms!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Joseline Hernández and her boyfriend, Miami DJ Ballistic, have been through a lot together as a couple, one of which is the custody drama with former Stevie J. de Joseline.

But despite everything, they seem to keep coming back to each other. And now MTO News is pleased to report that the two are getting married.

The two recently attended the WE Marriage Boot Camp television show to resolve their relationship issues, and it appears to have worked. Ballistic's main problem was that she felt Joseline was being too flirtatious with other men. He repeatedly told Joseline that he wanted a woman who would treat him like a king while he treated her like a queen.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©