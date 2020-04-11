Joseline from Love & Hiphop commits to her boyfriend's ballistic rhythms!

Joseline Hernández and her boyfriend, Miami DJ Ballistic, have been through a lot together as a couple, one of which is the custody drama with former Stevie J. de Joseline.

But despite everything, they seem to keep coming back to each other. And now MTO News is pleased to report that the two are getting married.

The two recently attended the WE Marriage Boot Camp television show to resolve their relationship issues, and it appears to have worked. Ballistic's main problem was that she felt Joseline was being too flirtatious with other men. He repeatedly told Joseline that he wanted a woman who would treat him like a king while he treated her like a queen.

Joseline's problem, which was revealed on the show, was that she had engagement issues. People who had to commit to her, like her mother and father, ended up leaving her. And I was afraid that Ballistic would do the same.

Well in the final episode of "Marriage Boot Camp,quot;, Ballistic asked the question. The two stood opposite each other and were forced to decide if they were going to commit.

Turns out they did. Check out the video above.