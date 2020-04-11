Jordyn Woods shows off a new look as she reveals a surprise to her fans

Jordyn Woods just hit her fans and followers with a rather surprising surprise and revealed a new phone number where they can reach each other to talk about makeup, kids, sports and anything else they want. It also flaunts a new wig with blonde highlights, which looks amazing on it.

Check out the new video and photos he shared on his social media account.

One follower said, "Omg, you're such a kind-hearted person," and another person shadowed Jordyn for the "honing trick,quot; and posted this message: "Farming phone numbers." It is for advertising purposes. So if you don't want unwanted calls and text messages, don't text or call her. "

A commenter burst out on her beauty and said, Qué Stick with a cool glow !! I love it! Your makeup tutorial really helped me 🗣 ’

Another follower posted: "This hair is EVERYTHING @gisellesotobrows these eyebrows yes, my love🔥🔥 !!!!"

Someone else said, "Influencers really think they are dumb because everyone is signing up for marketing / direct mail."

A follower went to Jordyn's lashes and said this: "I don't think you need big lashes, I think you would look better without him."

A commenter posted: ‘Why are people giving their personal phone to the world scary? I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. "

Another follower also believes this to be a publicity stunt and wrote, "The number of people who will fall for this thinking it is her real number and that she will respond."

Another follower was surprised by JHOrdyn's eyebrows and said, "What do your eyebrows look like like this?" How? Mine have fully grown. "

Ad

Apart from this, Jordyn's fans went wild with excitement when it was revealed that she was the babysitter in the masked singer. He posted several clips on his social media account, revealing this experience for his fans.



Post views:

0 0