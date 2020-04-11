Jonny Evans and Marc Albrighton face each other in lies, but who will end up on top? The | Football news





Who will be victorious when Jonny Evans and Marc Albrighton meet at Leicester Lies?

Lies is back with a Leicester bang! It could be the most tense edition yet, as Jonny Evans and Marc Albrighton face off …

The Leicester defender and his midfield teammate have seven rounds to determine who is the winner and who is the liar, in the ultimate one-handed game.

Sky Sports' Adam Smith assigns the couple the task of naming as many players, items, or ideas on a given topic in 30 seconds as possible, with one capture. Only one player can face each round, so if you think your opponent isn't up to it, it's time to say he's bluffing.

How do they get? Well, this could be the most dramatic lie we've ever had. Press play above to find out why …